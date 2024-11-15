Chelsea keeper Bergstrom: IF Brommapojkarna loan unsuccessful for all involved

Chelsea goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom admits his loan with IF Brommapojkarna didn't work.

The Finn had his season-long deal cut in half as he struggled for minutes in Sweden this past season.

"My time in BP was very unsuccessful for everyone involved. There are decisions I don't really understand. I went there and did my best, but it was only four games. I have put it behind me," he told Yle.

The goalkeeper has played two U21 matches for Chelsea so far this season.

"I train in practice all the time with the first team, but next summer at the latest when my contract with Chelsea ends, something will happen. We'll see, everything is open and I still enjoy Chelsea," Bergström says.

"My years at Chelsea have taught me what football at the very highest level looks like. It's brutal business. It's hard to see if you're not inside it."