Tribal Football
Most Read
Exclusive: Rosalino also leaves Sporting CP with Amorim for Man Utd
Man Utd boss Amorim: You've been pronouncing my name wrong!
Amorim reveals Man Utd formation and will talk to Van Nistelrooy: 'Great job'
Man Utd and Amorim discuss ambitious move for Chelsea outcast Nkunku

IFK chief scout Torbjornsen traveling to Nigeria to uncover next gem after Yalcouye success

Paul Vegas
IFK chief scout Torbjornsen traveling to Nigeria to uncover next gem
IFK chief scout Torbjornsen traveling to Nigeria to uncover next gemTribalfootball
IFK Gothenberg chief scout Stig Torbjörnsen is traveling to Nigeria.

Torbjornsen is seeking to unearth his next young gem.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I'm going to Nigeria and travel around an academy tournament and watch matches and players for a week. Broadly speaking, I don't know what I will find. It could be ten players who are interesting, it could be zero," he told Sportbladet.

Blåvitt's chief scout hopes for a new hit after discovering Malick Yalcouyé - who was sold to Brighton over the summer.

"All clubs dream of finding a new Malick Yalcouyé. That's the way it is.

"I look broadly. If I find a promising striker, it could be interesting, a good 6 or a centre-back. All positions, except goalkeeper, at the right age and potential are interesting."

Mentions
Premier LeagueYalcouye MalickIFK GoteborgBrightonAllsvenskanFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Fulham, Wednesday tracking Mjallby keeper Tornqvist
Villa keeper Olsen sees MFF win: What the hell? Didn't I just see you on TV?!
De Zerbi revealed Man Utd contract offer in Marseille team meeting