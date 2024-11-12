IFK chief scout Torbjornsen traveling to Nigeria to uncover next gem after Yalcouye success

IFK Gothenberg chief scout Stig Torbjörnsen is traveling to Nigeria.

Torbjornsen is seeking to unearth his next young gem.

"I'm going to Nigeria and travel around an academy tournament and watch matches and players for a week. Broadly speaking, I don't know what I will find. It could be ten players who are interesting, it could be zero," he told Sportbladet.

Blåvitt's chief scout hopes for a new hit after discovering Malick Yalcouyé - who was sold to Brighton over the summer.

"All clubs dream of finding a new Malick Yalcouyé. That's the way it is.

"I look broadly. If I find a promising striker, it could be interesting, a good 6 or a centre-back. All positions, except goalkeeper, at the right age and potential are interesting."