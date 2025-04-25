Man City, Ajax in Djurgardens contact for whizkid Andersson

Tribal Football
Manchester City are eyeing Djurgårdens IF prospect Alexander Andersson.

Just 15, Andersson moved to DIF from IF Brommapojkarna before the start of this Allsvenskan season.

The teen is part of the U19 squad at DIF, though is training with the senior squad.

Djurgården's sports director Bosse Andersson has previously confirmed Andersson is already being chased by foreign clubs.

Now Sportbladet says City, Feyenoord, Ajax and Red Bull Salzburg are among clubs that have contacted DIF about the prospect.

However, indications are that Andersson will sign a first senior contract with Djurgården.

He and his family are in no hurry to go to Europe. The idea is to finish high school in peace and quiet.

