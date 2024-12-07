Brommapojkarna confirm loan over for Liverpool keeper Mrozek

IF Brommapojkarna have announced Liverpool goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek's loan is now officially over.

The Pole returned to Liverpool a fortnight ago and Brommapojkarna have now confirmed the deal has concluded.

Advertisement Advertisement

"We thank Fabian for his time with us and wish him the best of luck in his career," said sports manager Philip Berglund to the Brommapojkarnas website.

During his spell, 21 year-old Mrozek made five appearances for Brommapojkarna.

Last season the Brommapojkarna finished in tenth place in the Allsvenskan.