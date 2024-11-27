Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd table bumper contract package to Napoli star Kvaratskhelia
Man Utd target African trio in search for centre-forward signing
AC Milan coach Fonseca: We must show right attitude against Slovan Bratislava
REVEALED: The Bundesliga star Pep demanded on condition signing new Man City contract

St Louis name ex-Villa defender Mellberg as new coach

Paul Vegas
St Louis name ex-Villa defender Mellberg as new coach
St Louis name ex-Villa defender Mellberg as new coachTribalfootball
Former Aston Villa defender Olof Mellberg has been named new coach of St Louis City.

Mellberg moves to the MLS franchise from IF Brommapojkarna.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I am excited to join the St. Louis as head coach," said the Swede.

"It is a fantastic opportunity here given the fantastic infrastructure and the direction the organization has taken. I'm really looking forward to building on the foundation already laid here and the massive support from the fans that gives this team the energy to be successful."

St Louis sports director Lutz Pfannenstiel also said: "Olof has an incredible work ethic and a reputation for being disciplined and detail-oriented.

"His leadership qualities as a captain, both at the highest club level and with his national team, will be key to steering our group. Olof's ability to develop young talents could be seen in his Swedish club and we look forward to seeing it here in St. Louis."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

 

Mentions
MLSPremier LeagueMellberg OlofSt. Louis CityAston VillaBrommapojkarnaFootball TransfersAllsvenskan
Related Articles
Forest wanted Villa youngster Bogarde this summer before Emery gave him his chance
Villa scouting Werder Bremen midfielder with January move on the cards
Ex-Villa defender Mellberg taking charge of St Louis City