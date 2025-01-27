Djurgardens chairman counting on "a lot of money" from Bergvall bonuses through Spurs

Tribal Football
Djurgardens IF chairman Lars-Erik Sjöberg is hoping for several bonuses to arrive from Tottenham for Lucas Bergvall before the end of the season.

Bergvall was signed by Spurs last year for €10m and Sjoberg states a further €10m will be due if the midfielder fulfills all his agreed objectives.

He told the Lundh podcast on Fotbollskanalen: "I don't have any idea of ​​the exact matches. There are several different bonuses. We hope for two - or maybe three - stages before the Premier League ends in the spring.

"At least two, then maybe some more in the fall."

Djurgården's chairman was then asked how much more can be earned from Bergvall's move. 

"A lot of money," was his reply.

