Fulham are tracking Mjallby goalkeeper goalkeeper Noel Törnqvist.

Expressen says Törnqvist is being chased by English clubs in the Premier League, Championship and League One.

Charlton Athletic, Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham are said to have scouted Törnqvist over the Allsvenskan season.

However, none of the three clubs have yet made an offer.

Törnqvist's contract with Mjällby extends over the 2026 season.