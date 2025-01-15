Bournemouth, Man City go for KuPS prospect Siltanen

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Bournemouth are moving for Kuopion Palloseura (KuPS) prospect Matias Siltanen.

The 17 year-old was expected to join Djurgårdens IF this week.

However, Savon Sanomat says the Cherries have tabled a bid for the midfieder. Also interested are Manchester City.

City have been scouting Siltanen for the past year. His representatives want to wait and see if they also make an offer.

KuPS are seeking €1m to sell Siltanen this month.

