Leganes are eyeing AIK midfielder Anton Salétros.

AIK are expected to sell the Sweden international during this month's winter market.

Expressen says Leganes and St Pauli are both interested in Saletros.

Both clubs are said to be ready to present bids to AIK.

He scored three goals and two assists in 27 Allsvenskan matches last season. Salétros has two years left on his contract with AIK.