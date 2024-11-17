Newcastle striker Isak happy AIK back in Europe

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak is happy seeing former club AIK back in Europe.

After a poor start, AIK finished the Allsvenskan season in third place.

"Incredibly fun that they are back in Europe. They did a fantastic second part of the season with the new coach (Mikkjal Thomassen). It has been fun to follow," Isak told FotbollDirekt .

It is already clear that the experienced centre-back Alexander Milosevic , 32, is leaving AIK as a Bosman for next season.

"It's disappointing. My AIK heart wants people like him with an AIK heart to remain in the club. There aren't many left there who have been there all the way, so it's sad. At the same time, I cannot get into why that decision was made," added Isak.