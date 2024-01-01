Tribal Football

René Meulensteen exclusive: Ruud van Nistelrooy new role "is a little bit of a strange one"
René Meulensteen exclusive: Van Nistelrooy's new Man Utd job a bit strange; he wanted me at PSV!
Man Utd boss Ten Hag welcomes new coaches Van Nistelrooy, Hake
Man Utd boss Ten Hag lunches with Van Nistelrooy and Hake
Sneijder confirms Man Utd return for Van Nistelrooy
Ten Hag strengthens hold at Man Utd: Now it all depends on Ashworth...
Man Utd boss Ten Hag reshaping coaching staff for next season
Hake, Van Nistelrooy & De Ligt? Why Ineos' commitment to Man Utd boss Ten Hag now at full throttle
Shearer: Hojlund will benefit working with Van Nistelrooy at Man Utd
Ten Hag and new-look Man Utd staff to be secured in days
Man Utd in talks with Go Ahead Eagles coach Hake (& Ruud)
Burnley in talks with Bellamy, Parker about manager's job
Van Nistelrooy convinced about Man Utd return after Ten Hag talks
Man Utd contact Van Nistelrooy about joining Ten Hag staff
Van Nistelrooy emerges as Burnley candidate
Solskjaer emerges as Leicester candidate
Man Utd hero Van Nistelrooy emerges as Leicester candidate
Man Utd Treble hero Yorke slams Hojlund: Who is he?!
Man Utd hero Van Nistelrooy turns to Kenyon to land next post
Ex-PSV coach Van Nistelrooy admits LaLiga hopes
Ex-Real Madrid striker Van Nistelrooy: How can you say Bellingham's form has dipped?
Van Nistelrooy: Mbappe addition will make Real Madrid unstoppable
Sneijder warns Slot over Liverpool transfer plans
Reliable Vazquez; Vini vision: 5 key points of how Real Madrid stunned Barcelona
Ex-PSV coach Van Nistelrooy eyeing Prem return
Fernandes breaks Man Utd record in victory over Everton
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd name squad for Rosenborg friendly; Hannibal and Mount included
