Van Nistelrooy: Unacceptable Leicester performance in defeat at Wolves
Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy concedes keeping his job is unlikely if they continue the form shown in defeat at Wolves on Saturday.

The relegated Foxes were hammered 3-0 at Molineux.

“It’s normal when you’re in the Premier League, you’re always judged. So, yes,” said Van Nistelrooy when asked if such a performance could work against him in talks with the club's board.

He also said: “I expected more of the first half in the sense of intensity, winning the duels, don’t lose the ball too easy. It caused too many transition moments.

“In that sense I was disappointed. It’s unacceptable because those are things you can manage. It’s a mindset. That inconsistency is frustrating. It’s hard.

“Then you have to address it in the second half. Those bits were better and it’s a foundation to perform. That’s what I meant.”

Van Nistelrooy added, “Confidence is a big thing at the moment. The players go into the game and they want to build on these performances, the reconnection with the away supporters.

“The players want our captain (Jamie Vardy) to be in the best place possible in his final game for the football club. But in little moments, the game changes and confidence drops. Then it’s difficult.”

