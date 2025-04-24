Ruud van Nistelrooy unsure of Leicester future after relegation

Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has admitted he doesn't know whether he will be at the club next season after their relegation.

Leicester’s decent back down to the Championship was finally confirmed after their 1-0 Premier League defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

Van Nistelrooy, 48, failed to turn the club’s fortunes around since taking over from Steve Cooper back in December, losing 17 of the 22 games he’s managed.

His side have earned just 18 points from their 33 league games so far, and the Dutchman is unsure of his future.

He told the press ahead of the game with Wolves on Saturday that he has spoken with the board and told them “How we move forward as a club".

The former striker added, "I know what my plan is to bring the club back but I am waiting on alignment. The quicker the better for the football club."