Leicester's Van Nistelrooy: I have learned a lot from Vardy, I got to know him as a person

Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has spoken to the media ahead of this weekend's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers and focused on striker Jamie Vardy's departure.

Leicester are preparing for the dreaded descent back down to the Championship after relegation was confirmed last weekend. The Foxes will be without star striker Vardy who announced he will leave once the season ends in an emotional goodbye. Van Nistelrooy opened up on the 38-year-old and his decision to depart.

Vardy is a fan favourite for a reason

"There's more to this story. We spoke also about Fleetwood Town where he came from and also his time before that at Halifax Town.

"He was in the Conference League and then moved to Leicester after they got promoted from League 1 to the Championship. That's where he came in.

"He felt really supported by the fans from the beginning and of course, over the 13 years that e has played. In all the highs and lows, what stands out is his loyalty to the football club and taking responsibility for the football club in doing everything possible to be the best he can be and perform.

"So he was there through the thick and thin. He was always providing the typical Jamie Vardy way of playing - aggressive, quick, intuitive player. Of course you can be a fans favourite if you have somebody who plays like that and can score goals."

The conversation with Vardy was special

He then revealed how Vardy came to his office and had a special conversation about his departure and the respect they have for one another.

"I've had many conversations in and out of football. Yet the conversation, I had with (Vardy) yesterday was special.

"He came to my office and told me what he had decided. After that, we spoke 45 minutes on many things. It was a great conversation - from person to person, from a former striker to a striker and a manager to a player.

"It was impressive like his career. His love for the football club comes through in every word he says."

Van Nistelrooy has learnt a lot from Vardy

The Leicester boss then revealed he has learnt a lot from Vardy as he got to know the striker personally over the course of the season.

"I have learned a lot from (Vardy). I have also got to know him as a person.

"I have had conversations with him on the club, how things are going and what needs to be done. He was always a great support and influence in the team - on moving forward together and when going through the difficult times that we went through.

"In addition, on the pitch, he is our top scorer. That's what he also did."

Vardy's statement will be used as motivation

Vardy posted a statement last week expressing his deep disappointment over the club’s performance, admitting that words could not fully capture his feelings of anger and sadness. Van Nistelrooy was questioned on his words and stated that the team will use it as motivation.

"The most important thing now is that we have extra motivation. We need to move on to the next season.

"Now it will be the farewell for Jamie as well. It will be a big motivation for the team to play for their captain and recognise the 13 seasons he has served this club - the successes he's been through and also the difficult times he has been through. We can use these games perfectly for that."