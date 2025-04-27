Martin wanted by Leicester and Rangers

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Ex-Southampton boss Russell Martin is a wanted man.

Relegated Leicester City see Martin as a potential replacement for Ruud van Nistelrooy, however they're facing competitio,

The Sun says Scottish giants Rangers are also interested in the former Saints manager.

Gers are seeking a new long-term managerial appointment after the dismissal of Philippe Clement. Barry Ferguson has been acting as a caretaker, but won't be offered the job long-term.

Martin is waiting on news of Rangers' takeover before weighing up a move to Ibrox.

At Leicester, Van Nistelrooy isn't expected to stick around with Leicester facing a Championship return next season.

