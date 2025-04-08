Agbonlahor labels Van Nistelrooy as the "flop of the season" after loss against Newcastle

Former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has made the club worse this season.

The Foxes dropped points once again this week in a 3-0 loss to Newcastle in which they looked toothless throughout the game. Leicester now remain in 19th place and will stay in the relegation zone even if they beat Brighton on Saturday afternoon in what has been a season to forget for the club.

Van Nistelrooy was asked whether he remained committed to the club, as many questioned whether he is the right man for the job going forward.

“The most important thing is the club and these players, that’s what I would say for now. The most important thing is the club and the players, that is my reaction.

“What I want to say is that it’s very disappointing. If I speak for myself, coming here with the intent to bring the club forward. So far it didn’t work.

“I tried different things, different players, different structures, without results. That’s what I can say about how I feel at this moment.”

Speaking on talkSPORT Breakfast this morning, Agbonlahor did not hold back with his assessment of the Dutchman who he says has been a failed appointment at the newly promoted side who look to be dropping straight back down to the Championship.

"He's definitely lost the changing room," Agbonlahor said. "That probably happened a couple of months ago. Harry Winks isn't involved because he hasn't agreed to staying over in Leicester and it's these petty things that should have been sorted when you first come into the club."

"You look at Van Nistelrooy's reign...18 games, two wins, one draw, 15 losses. I could probably put him down as the flop of the season. That's how bad he's done.

"I know he hasn't had the money to spend but I felt the buzz when he got the job... he'd done okay at PSV, at Man United nothing special, but he could give them a lift.

"But he's made them worse."