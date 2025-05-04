Van Nistelrooy casts fresh doubt on Leicester stay; makes El Khannouss transfer call

Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy admits he's likely to leave at the end of the season after victory over Southampton on Saturday.

The two teams faced-off yesterday with their relegation from the Premier League already confirmed.

The Foxes won 2-0 thanks to goals from Jamie Vardy and Jordan Ayew.

Van Nistelrooy said afterwards: “No (there's been no talks about next season). I said I was focusing on the coming three games and there’s no reason to think or speak beyond that, which means there’s no news on that.

“For me it was important to see a team today that was fighting to do well and wanting to break a cycle of home games, wanting to keep a clean sheet, wanting to improve and be in the best place possible for next season.

“That is the motivation that carries us through the next games, and also through the past few games.

“That was pleasing for me because I need to find ways to motivate the team and it’s not staying up anymore because we know what our fate is.

“But we can’t let this season slip away and not use it in the best way possible. I’m happy with the reaction of the players.”

Leicester urged to keep hold of El Khannouss

Bilal El Khannouss, in a week when he was linked with Arsenal, was outstanding for Leicester on the day.

Van Nistelrooy had a message for the board on the young Moroccan, stating: “He (El Khannouss) showed his creativity.

“He played from the left, coming inside on the ball. He did his job off the ball.

“He created the first goal and had many moments where he showed the crowd his technical capabilities. I was very pleased with his performance today.

“It’s important to keep your best players here. That is always a challenge and important.

“But to be fair, I’m focusing on the coming three games. For me there’s no reason to think beyond that.”