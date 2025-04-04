Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy dumped player from senior squad after heated row

Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy has frozen out midfielder Harry Winks.

Van Nistelrooy has made the decision after Winks refused to stay at the club on request from the manager.

The Dutchman had concerns over Winks' 100-mile daily commute and wanted the player to break up the week by staying overnight in Leicester ahead of their clash with Manchester City.

But Winks refused, reports the Telegraph, and after a heated argument, Van Nistelrooy banished the former Tottenham midfielder from the senior squad.

The Foxes lost 2-0 this week, with Winks not considered for selection.