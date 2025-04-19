Van Nistelrooy willing to stay with Leicester when relegated

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Van Nistelrooy willing to stay with Leicester when relegatedČTK / AP / Dave Shopland
Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy is open to staying with the Foxes in the Championship.

However, the Dutchman says it's important both he and the club's owners are on the "same page".

He said: “I know what I want my future to look like. I’m very clear. I have learnt a lot in the past four months, in terms of every aspect of the club and team. I know what’s necessary. Then, of course, it’s a matter of being aligned with the club. I’m waiting for that conversation to take place.

“It’s important to make a good evaluation. Because of the experience I’ve had, I know what’s necessary. You have to be on the same page to move forward. That’s what’s important. And that’s what we have to find out.

"It’s important to have those conversations internally. But I won’t share this before they take place.”

Asked for more detail,  Van Nistelrooy said: “It’s important to maintain the person you are. That’s important. I have standards that I think a football club should live by - and I’m sticking to that, no matter what happens.

“That’s a challenge when results are not going your way. To change or do things differently, I will stick to my beliefs - and I will do to the end.”

