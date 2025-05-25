Mbappe joins Van Nistelrooy in elite Real Madrid list

Kylian Mbappe has become only the second Real Madrid player in the 21st century to finish as LaLiga's top scorer in his debut season.

The France international, who joined Los Blancoc from Paris Saint-Germain, beat Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski to the top scorer prize after netting 31 goals in 34 LaLiga appearances.

Mbappe capped off the 2024-25 season with a brace, helping Carlo Ancelotti’s side secure a 2-0 win over Real Sociedad in a tightly fought contest.

In doing so, he matched Ruud van Nistelrooy’s 18-year-old record, with the Dutchman also scoring 25 goals in his debut LaLiga season for Real Madrid in 2006-07 after joining from Manchester United.