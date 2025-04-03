Van Nistelrooy matches 67-year-old record after Man City loss

Leicester City's defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday saw Ruud Van Nistelrooy equal a disappointing English record that has stood for 67 years.

Goals from Jack Grealish and Omar Marmoush secured victory for Manchester City over the Foxes at the Etihad Stadium, deepening their relegation fears.

In the process, the Dutch legend became the first manager to oversee two separate seven-game losing streaks with the same team in a top-flight season.

According to Opta, the last manager to achieve this was Freddie Cox, who managed the feat during the 1958-59 season with Portsmouth.

Leicester City will be hoping to end their abysmal run in the Premier League when they host Newcastle United at the King Power Stadium on Monday.