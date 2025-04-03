Tribal Football
Most Read
Inter Miami striker Suarez: I wanted Barcelona revenge
Berta and Arsenal in agreement over Athletic Bilbao star Nico
The three countries Cristiano Ronaldo Jr could represent at international level
Bruno Fernandes gets emotional over heartfelt fan letter

Van Nistelrooy matches 67-year-old record after Man City loss

Shina Oludare
Van Nistelrooy matches 67-year-old record
Van Nistelrooy matches 67-year-old record CTK / imago sportfotodienst / Paul Currie
Leicester City's defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday saw Ruud Van Nistelrooy equal a disappointing English record that has stood for 67 years.

Goals from Jack Grealish and Omar Marmoush secured victory for Manchester City over the Foxes at the Etihad Stadium, deepening their relegation fears.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In the process, the Dutch legend became the first manager to oversee two separate seven-game losing streaks with the same team in a top-flight season.

According to Opta, the last manager to achieve this was Freddie Cox, who managed the feat during the 1958-59 season with Portsmouth.

Leicester City will be hoping to end their abysmal run in the Premier League when they host Newcastle United at the King Power Stadium on Monday.

Mentions
Premier Leaguevan Nistelrooy RuudManchester CityLeicesterExclusive