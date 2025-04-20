Ruud van Nistelrooy tells Leicester chiefs they're 'wasting time' over future talks

Ruud van Nistelrooy has told the Leicester City hierarchy they need to stop 'wasting time' and begin talks regarding his future at the club.

The 48-year-old took over from Steve Cooper back in December but his time at Leicester has been nothing short of disastrous, losing 15 of his 17 Premier League games.

Leicester’s relegation back to the Championship was finally confirmed after their 1-0 defeat to champions-elect Liverpool on Sunday.

It remains to be seen whether Van Nistelrooy will remain at the King Power Stadium to try and bring them back to the promised land of the Premier League but he wants talks to begin immediately.

Speaking to the press after the defeat to Liverpool, the former Man United striker urged the club to stop ‘wasting time’ and let him know if he will remain at the club.

“Performances like Brighton and Liverpool are helpful towards that process so that’s where I think the club has to use this time if not you’re going to waste it,” van Nistelrooy said in his post-match press conference.

“‘We’re relegated so what does it matter?’ No, it still matters. That’s what the players are showing.

“In a situation like this, you have to sit very carefully with the club to discuss matters.”

When asked whether talks have started, he said: “No, not yet. I hope soon of course. It’s important. I can only wait on that.”