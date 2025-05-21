Leicester to sack Van Nistelrooy and replace him with former Southampton boss Martin

Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy is set to leave the club following their relegation from the Premier League with the club hoping to replace him with Russell Martin.

As reported by Mail Sport and The Mirror, Van Nistelrooy is to step down as manager of relegated Leicester City and is set to be replaced by former Southampton head coach Martin. The Dutchman claimed just five wins from 26 league matches during his tenure and after falling down to the Championship, it was always likely he was set to leave the role for somebody more experienced.

Having steered Saints to the top flight via the play-offs in 2024, Martin is set to bring that experience, which is necessary for a brutal league such as the Championship. The 39-year-old has been out of work since he was relieved of his duties by Southampton back in December and may have been biding his time, waiting to see what opportunities crop up at the end of the season.

Van Nistelrooy will take charge of Leicester's final game of the season on Sunday, when they travel to Bournemouth who are fighting for a spot in Europe. The Foxes will be without striker Jamie Vardy, who has played his final game for the club and will be in for a tough game against the Cherries, who will see Leicester’s league position, lack of striker and soon-to-be-replaced manager as huge weaknesses on Sunday afternoon.