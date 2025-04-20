Liverpool boss Slot: What I really think of Van Nistelrooy...

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has spoken of his admiration for Leicester City counterpart Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Slot faces his fellow Dutchman on Sunday, with the pair having also faced off when coaching in the Eredivisie.

“I know him. I met him twice, also once on holiday," Slot told Sky Sports.

“Van Nistelrooy is a very nice man. He is very modest. He also has a great career as a footballer behind him and started off well as a manager.

“He started at PSV and won the TOTO KNVB Cup in his first season. In the second season he came second and he also did well in those few matches as interim at Manchester United."

He added, "He joined Leicester when things weren't going well, and unfortunately he didn't manage to turn the tide. One thing I know for sure: he's really looking forward to playing against us."