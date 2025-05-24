Van Nistelrooy confirms no new injuries before Bournemouth game

Ruud van Nistelrooy confirmed Leicester City have no new injury concerns ahead of Sunday’s final match at AFC Bournemouth.

Sunday’s game against the Cherries will be the Foxes’ first without Jamie Vardy, who retired after scoring his 200th goal in his 500th and final appearance against Ipswich Town.

“In the way we play, I think it won’t change a lot,” he told the media.

“With the 10 players around the striker position, how we want to play on and off the ball, filling the position with another striker won’t require a lot of difference in the type.

“Of course we need to decide who does that. Patson Daka is a type who also makes the deep runs, he is also quick in transitions, and I think there it can continue.”