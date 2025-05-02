Leicester draw up 3 manager shortlist to replace Van Nistelrooy including Carsley and Rohl

Leicester City are due to sack manager Ruud van Nistelrooy after a nightmare season in the Premier League and have now drawn up a three-man shortlist.

The Dutchman’s future is due to be decided by the board over the next few weeks as the season comes to a close after what has been a dire campaign which saw the Foxes relegated back to the Championship. Leicester have reportedly singled out 3 top managers to replace Van Nistelrooy including Sheffield Wednesday’s Danny Rohl.

Wednesday currently sit 12th in the Championship despite being one of the favourites for relegation this season. Rohl has steered them clear which is an impressive feat as a drop down to League One looked certain. However, the Owls boss does have a significant compensation clause in his contract that may lead Leicester to look elsewhere.

Another manager on the list is former Southampton boss Russell Martin due to his tactical style and knowledge of the Premier League despite playing a key role in the Saints’ drop down to the Championship. The last name on the list is Lee Carsley after his interim spell in charge of England where he managed between the departure of Gareth Southgate and arrival of Thomas Tuchel. This spell looks to have impressed the Leiester board who are considering all options as the season comes to an end.