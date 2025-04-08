Van Nistelrooy on Leicester job: It's not working

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Ruud van Nistelrooy admits things aren't working for him at Leicester City.

The Dutchman was speaking after their home defeat to Newcastle United on Monday night, which left Leicester staring down at relegation.

Van Nistelrooy, on his own future, said afterwards:  “The most important thing is the club and these players, that’s what I would say for now."

Pressed further, he added: “The most important thing is the club and the players, that is my reaction.”

The former Manchester United striker and assistant coach also stated: “What I want to say is that it’s very disappointing.

"If I speak for myself, coming here with the intent to bring the club forward. So far it didn’t work.

“I tried different things, different players, different structures, without results. That’s what I can say about how I feel at this moment.”

