Martin discussed inside Leicester board room

Ruud van Nistelrooy is facing a battle to keep hold of his job at Leicester City.

With the Foxes facing relegation back to the Championship, it's expected the Dutchman will not go down with the club.

Van Nistelrooy has failed to improve Leicester's results since taking charge from Steve Cooper earlier this season.

The Sun says Leicester are now considering appointing a promotion specialist, with former Southampton boss Russell Martin high on the agenda.

Van Nistelrooy has his supporters inside the Leicester boardroom and it's no certainty he will be shown the door in June.

However, there are also discussions about a replacement, with Martin favoured by many directors.