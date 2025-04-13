Tribal Football
Van Nistelrooy declares wing duo Leicester future

Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy says their young wingers are the club's future.

Kasey McAteer impressed in Saturday's draw at Brighton, with Stephy Mavididi scoring for the 2-2 result.

“He was excellent,” Van Nistelrooy said of Mavididi. “He showed he wants to play for this club, he wants to fight for this club, like Kasey McAteer.

"Those are the players with these kinds of performances that you’re building on, shaping the future.

“That is the most important to help the players develop. They’re young, they’re talented, they’re gifted.

"Whatever happens this season, there’s a new season and that’s the focus for now.”

