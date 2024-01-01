Tribal Football

Southgate Gareth breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, interviews, injury updates and videos

Southgate Gareth
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Hamann slams England: Southgate tactics were ATROCIOUS
Southgate ponders staying on as England coach after Euros defeat
UEFA president Ceferin tells English press: APOLOGISE!
England coach Southgate unsure of FA contract plans
Rice: Southgate deserves England glory
England coach Southgate on critics: I've learned I can't change what my dog thinks
Teddy Sheringham exclusive: Spain are a machine - but if England attack them...
FA chiefs plan new contract talks with Southgate
England coach Southgate: Players hungry for glory after semi win
Southgate bans England players from talking
Southgate: England have had an easy Euros...?
England coach Southgate defends underwhelming form: We're giving fans memories
Teddy Sheringham exclusive: I blame Southgate! Man Utd hero on getting so close in Euro 96
Stones: Southgate boo-boys motivate us
The Regista: Gordon, Trent & Southgate courage - breaking down England's tactical issues
Southgate defends Saka's performance at left back
England coach Southgate: I want to stay here
Southgate hits out at England fans creating 'unusual environment'
England coach Southgate defends Euros form: Our identity is clear
Allardyce raps Southgate over England role for Man City whiz Foden
England coach Southgate rejects criticism of Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold
Rooney slams Southgate over treatment of Liverpool defender Quansah
England coach Southgate says job depends on winning Euros
England coach Southgate explains call-up for Man Utd keeper Heaton
