Southgate reveals what the future holds for him after England role

Former England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted that he may decide to leave the sport entirely.

Southgate has not taken on a new role, either at club or international level, since departing the Three Lions after Euro 2024.

Advertisement Advertisement

Having led his team to two Euros finals, only to lose them both, Southgate is not sure if another job is on the cards for him.

"After eight years serving in one of the highest-profile roles in world football, I am consciously taking time to reflect on what I lived through and thinking deeply about what comes next," he wrote on LinkedIn.

"Every morning I drove through the gates of St George's Park, I had a responsibility to improve English football. Whenever the national anthem played pre-game, I was representing 50 million people, their hopes and dreams.

"When I travelled, or spoke publicly, I had a duty to be an ambassador for my country. This higher purpose kept me on track, gave me structure, made my life more fulfilling and is going to be extremely difficult to replicate.

"It's why I'm not limiting my future options to remaining as a football coach. It's my intention to identify people I want to work with and projects and passions I want to work on.

"I will be putting purpose high on my list of considerations, because in those difficult moments we all face, the purpose will keep us going."