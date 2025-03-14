Liverpool defender Quansah on his well earned England call-up: It's a surreal feeling

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah has spoken about his England call-up under new boss Thomas Tuchel which he says is surreal.

Quansah is one of several surprise names in the 26-man party for the World Cup qualifiers at Wembley against Albania next Friday and Latvia which also includes former Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson, Kyle Walker and Arsenal starlet Miles Lewis-Skelly. The young defender failed to make the final cut under former national team boss Gareth Southgate but Tuchel has clearly seen his potential.

The 22-year-old has been restricted to just 10 starts, only two of which have come in the Premier League under manager Arne Slot who has not had too many defensive injuries to worry about so far this season. This means Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate have often done the heavy lifting under the Dutchman who has taken his side to the top of the league.

Quansah is now favourite to start at right-back in Sunday's League Cup final against Newcastle United at Wembley after it revealed that Trent Alexander-Arnold is out of contention which further adds pressure on to Quansah who opened up about his England call-up that he says feels right.

"Yeah, it's a surreal feeling. Obviously with the last camp, it was to step in and stuff like that. But this one is definitely the first one where I feel part of the squad, it's a great feeling.

"Have I spoken to the new manager? No, not yet. But football's about ups and downs. Last time, not doing what I wanted to and not being picked for the Euros... I just tried to bounce back and be in a better position for this season. It's good to be part of the plans."