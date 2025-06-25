Southgate admits he does not miss managing England after receiving knighthood

Former England manager Gareth Southgate has spoken about leading the Three Lions after being knighted at Windsor Castle.

Gareth Southgate, who led the Three Lions to consecutive European Championship finals in 2020 and 2024 and the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, was knighted by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle on Wednesday. He became the fourth England manager in history to be knighted, after Sir Walter Winterbottom, Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson in which is a huge honour.

Asked about his time in charge of the Three Lions, Southgate was honest and admitted that he is happier to watch his country on TV rather than being in complete control of it on the sidelines.

"It is a little bit strange (watching the team) but also I'm not missing it," Southgate told BBC Sport.

"I think it's important that I am on that sofa and out of their way, you know. It's theirs to take on now and I think it's important that I give the team as much space as possible.”

When asked if he missed parts of the job, Southgate revealed that he the England job consumed him and the pressure, much like any major role, got to him.

"I think it's hard to describe because until that weight's gone you don't necessarily realise just on a day-to-day basis, you know, every hour of my day was thinking about how do I make England better, what's happening with the players, how do we do things differently," he added.

"So I think (that like) any leader of big organisations, you're constantly thinking about how to do your job as well as you can."

Finally, Southgate praised Prince William, who is president of the FA, as he described him as a "genuine football fan" and an "amazing supporter" of both England and Aston Villa as he continues to improve the game as a whole.