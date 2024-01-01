Southgate "open-minded" as he looks to relax before management return

Former England manager Gareth Southgate played down speculation of a return to management.

The ex-Three Lions coach quit his post at the end of Euro 2024, where England lost in the final to Spain.

Advertisement Advertisement

Southgate has routinely been linked to the Manchester United job since new owners INEOS took control of sporting matters.

"I've got lots of opportunities, I'm very open-minded to what's next," Southgate told Sky Sports.

"That might be in football, that might be outside of football. I'm just going to take some time, refresh, recharge and go from there.

"I think at the moment people know that I need to get my energy back. I am intent on enjoying my life, I'm not going to rush into anything.

"I want to make sure that I make good decisions. There are lots of different experiences that I am enjoying. I have got some charities that I want to support that are very important to me."