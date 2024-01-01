Carsley makes first England squad announcement as he selects four uncapped players

Lee Carsley has picked his England squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures as he names four players who could earn their first England cap.

Marcus Rashford, James Maddison, Kyle Walker and Ben White all missed out on the England call up as Carsley favours more youthful talent in his first game in charge.

The upcapped talents are Angel Gomes, Tino Livramento, Morgan Gibbs-White and Noni Madueke who have all been very impressive in their own right over the last few years and have earnt their call up under the interim manager.

Carsley also brought back Jack Grealish, who was dropped by former manager Gareth Southgate for Euro 2024 which is a surprise for many who believed his England days were over.

Harry Maguire, who was ruled out of this summer's tournament also returns to the team who was a particular favourite of Southgate.

The Under-21 manager looks to the next generation with this announcement as he aims to give England’s future stars a chance to prove their worth next month.

Carsley spoke about the announcement and how it will bring new life to the team.

“It was important putting my stamp on the squad but recognising how well they have done in the past. We are coming off the back of losing in a final, I feel the squad need that little injection of energy and enthusiasm.

“Looking at the squad I have picked today, I have worked with the majority, whether assisting the 21s before or currently so it was important to get players around who understand how I work.”

England face the Republic of Ireland and Finland in the Nations League next month and there is no denying that the youthful setup will be an interesting one to watch.