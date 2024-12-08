Ashworth pushed Southgate for Man Utd job over Amorim

Former Manchester United technical director Dan Ashworth had pushed for Gareth Southgate to replace Erik ten Hag.

United announced this morning that technical director Ashworth had agreed to leave his job by mutual consent.

Advertisement Advertisement

The former Newcastle chief had only taken charge on July 1.

The Manchester Evening News says Ashworth wasn't involved in the appointment of Ruben Amorim as Ten Hag's successor.

Instead, he had lobbied for former England coach Southgate to be given the job.

It's been suggested there has been tension involving Ashworth over the past fortnight since Amorim's arrival.