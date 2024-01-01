Bowen excited by Carsley's beliefs and structure as he looks to impress new England manager

Jarrod Bowen has opened up about the departure of Gareth Southgate and how he wants to impress interim England manager Lee Carsley in the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

The West Ham United captain spoke on Southgate and how he was the one to give him the opportunity in an England shirt.

“Gareth was the one who gave me the opportunity to play for my country, right from the first game I played, away at Hungary in the Nations League.

“He gave me the opportunity to make my debut at Wembley and play in a major tournament. All the caps I’ve got for England are down to him.

“So, obviously, I was sad when he left, but I’m wishing him all the best for the future and I’ll always have time for him.”

Carsley led England’s Under-21s to the European Championship last summer and Bowen is excited by the new methods and structure that has been introduced to the England camp.

“He’s earned the opportunity to be here with what he’s done with the 21s,” Bowen said. “It’s only been a couple of days, but the training we’ve done has been good. It’s been exciting: a new manager, new structures, new ways, new beliefs. And it’s a team that wants to win. That starts Saturday evening.

“It’s down to the games now, we have to go out and perform. It will be a difficult game against Ireland. The Aviva (Stadium) will be a sell-out.”

The 27-year-old stated that he will never stop giving his all which has landed him a spot in the England side after years of tearing up the Premier League.

“I would never want to take my feet off the gas, I always want to impress and do more,” Bowen said.

“That started as soon as the Euros ended, going back to pre-season, making sure I’m in good shape, making sure I got my body right and had rested enough. And then, when the season starts, just keep performing. I feel like I’ve done that in the first few games. As a player, that’s all you can do.

“It’s got me in this squad. And now I’m here, it’s about applying myself well, and if I do get the opportunity, it’s about performing on the pitch. I feel in a really good place. I’m excited to show it.”