Maguire admits Southgate's faith in him for England helped revive his Man Utd career

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has revealed that former England manager Gareth Southgate helped revive his career by showing faith in him during a dark period.

When former United manager Erik ten Hag stripped Maguire of the captaincy in 2023, many believed he would depart the club to find consistent game time elsewhere. Maguire was regarded as a liability and was often a scapegoat for United fans who believed he was the reason why the club was failing each season.

Despite this, Maguire continued to be an integral part of the England squad under Southgate's leadership as the former Three Lions boss knew he would return to his old self as long as someone was backing him. Speaking ahead of Wednesday's Europa League final in Bilbao, Maguire thanked Southgate and credited him for his unexpected return to the United side.

"I always believed, because I was always playing for my country in major tournaments. I went to the World Cup in Qatar and played a big part in reaching a quarter-final, and played and performed really well.

"Really the belief that came from me, maybe at that time, was playing for my country. Credit to Gareth for showing his faith and trust in me during that period. I must say I felt like I was playing really well for my country, even through negative times at this club.

"It's nice to be back playing. It's nice to be back helping the team. The most important thing is it's a big cup final, and one I'm looking forward to."

Maguire was injured for the Europa League final defeat to Villarreal in 2021 and also ruled out of last season's FA Cup final win over Manchester City. However, if fit he will start against Spurs this week and spoke to TNT Sports about what it means to the fans who have stuck by the club.

"To play in a European final for Manchester United is a huge occasion. Our fans deserve it - they've been absolutely incredible this season. I don't know how and why they're sticking with us as much as they are, because we've disappointed them so many times.

"But they've stuck with us and they deserve something to celebrate. It's going to be a great day for them, but it'll only be a great day if we go and lift that trophy. It's going to be a good game, a tough game, we know that Spurs will be right up for it as well, but it's one I'm looking forward to."