Ex-England coach Southgate reveals plans for next move

Former England manager Gareth Southgate has no plans to return to management as yet.

The Three Lions were successful during Southgate’s tenure, but could not win an elusive trophy.

Now the 54-year-old is taking at least another 12 months to recuperate and enjoy his life without the stress of management.

"I won't coach in the next year for sure, I'm certain of that," he stated at a ECA general assembly meeting. 

"I need to give myself time to make good decisions.

"When you come out of a really big role you need to give your body time, you need to give your mind time.

"I'm enjoying my life, so there's no rush."

