Ex-England manager Southgate linked with France job as Deschamps set to depart

Former England manager Gareth Southgate may be in line for a shock new job.

The ex-Middlebrough and Three Lions supremo has been linked to club jobs in the past few months.

However, The Daily Star states that he is among the favorites to replace Didier Deschamps as France boss.

BetVictor spokesman Sam Boswell stated to the outlet: "Following the news of Didier Deschamps stepping down from the France job after the World Cup in 2026, Zinedine Zidane is favoured to take up the role next at 2/1.

"He heads the market, followed by Gareth Southgate at 8/1."

He added: "A trio of Premier League winning managers follow in Jose Mourinho (10/1), Pep Guardiola (12/1) and Jurgen Klopp (14/1)."

