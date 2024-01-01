Southampton considering other coaches with Martin very close to being sacked

Time may be coming to an end for Russell Martin at Southampton in the coming days or weeks.

The head coach is under serious pressure and may well lose his job, after his team remained winless in the Premier League.

The Saints were 2-0 up against Leicester City, but lost 3-2, which only compounded the pressure on Martin.

Per The Express, there are five major candidates for the job, but it is not clear if they are all interested.

Graham Potter, formerly of Chelsea and Brighton, is seen as an ideal candidate for the young squad.

Former England boss Gareth Southgate, ex-Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, former FK Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen, and Marcelo Gallardo are the other candidates.