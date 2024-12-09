Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
REVEALED: Ashworth's manager shortlist snubbed by Man Utd top brass
Former Manchester United football director Dan Ashworth didn't want to hire Ruben Amorim as manager, it has been revealed.

Ashworth was pushed out of United yesterday, having only taken charge on July 1.

The Athletic says a key flashpoint in the breakdown of the relationship between Ashworth and the club's top brass was the hiring of Amorim as Erik ten Hag's replacement.

Ashworth favoured a manager with Premier League experience - and significantly it is suggested former England coach Gareth Southgate was NOT on his shortlist.

Instead, Ashworth sought a choice from free agent Graham Potter, Eddie Howe (Newcastle), Thomas Frank (Brentford) and Marco Silva (Fulham).

Meanwhile, agents are also believed to be unhappy with the way the Premier League club is running things, where it is unclear who to reach out to in connection with player and coach transfers.

 

