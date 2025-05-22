The favourites to replace Amorim at Man Utd including Mourinho and Southgate

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim could leave the side after their Europa League final loss against Tottenham, here are the favorites to replace him.

Amorim claimed he would quit and leave Old Trafford with no pay-off if the board and fans decide his time is up and there is no confidence in him moving forward.

“I’m always open, if they feel that I am not the right guy, I will go the next day without any conversation about compensation.

“But I will not quit. I am really confident in my job. As you can see, I will not change nothing in how I do things.”

This has led to many reports and bookmakers predicting who may replace him if the board decides that he is not the right man to lead the club forward. One of those is former boss Jose Mourinho who guided United to their last European cup victory in 2017 and is currently priced at around 6/1 to step in as the Red Devils’ new head coach. The 62-year-old was sacked in 2018 but may return after failing to find much success with Fenerbahce in the Super Lig.

Another name tossed around is former England manager Gareth Southgate who has been out of management since leaving his role with the Three Lions after the Euro 2024 final where his side lost 2-1 to Spain. He is priced at around 8/1 but stated recently that he has no plans to return to management.

"I won’t coach in the next year, for sure. I'm certain of that.

"I need to give myself time to make good decisions. When you come out of a really big role you need to give your body time, you need to give your mind time."

Finally, the last name on the list is former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri who is the new favourite to become the next permanent Man United manager at just 4/1. The 58-year-old was a front-runner in October 2024 before Amorim was hired and may now be considered as he is out of a job and therefore could step in at a moment's notice if Amorim is let go.