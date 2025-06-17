Former England manager Southgate applies for Poland job as he gets back into coaching

Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
Former England manager Gareth Southgate has applied for the Poland job ahead of the World Cup 2026.

According to Polish outlet Przeglad Sportowy Onet, Southgate has contacted the Polish Football Association following the dramatic resignation of Michal Probierz, which came on Thursday in the wake of a bitter public disagreement with legendary striker Robert Lewandowski who said he would not play for his country while Probierz is in charge. 

The 54-year-old has not taken any coaching roles since leaving the Three Lions at the end of Euro 2024 where his side were beaten by Spain in the final. The former England manager was among the highest-paid national coaches in world football, earning around £5 million ($6.75m) per year with the English FA. His salary would be much lower with Poland as former Portugal boss Fernando Santos’s wage reportedly topped out at around €2.5M annually. 

Everton were also credited with an interest in appointing Southgate before they hired David Moyes and Manchester United before the Red Devils hired Ruben Amorim. The former Three Lions boss is one of England's most successful managers despite failing to win a major trophy during his eight-year spell but nevertheless could be the perfect fit for Poland ahead of the World Cup 2026 due to his international experience. 

