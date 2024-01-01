Carsley announced as interim England manager after Southgate departure

Lee Carsley has been announced as interim manager of the England team whilst the Football Association look for candidates.

Gareth Southgate left the role following England's Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain and the national team are still looking for the right replacement.

Advertisement Advertisement

Carsley is honoured to take the position in which he it is unlikely the side are set to face Ireland and Finland next month in the Nations League.

"It's an honour to step up and lead this England squad on an interim basis. As I am very familiar with the players and the cycle of international football, it makes sense for me to guide the team while The FA continues the process to recruit a new manager.

"My main priority is to ensure continuity and our goal is to secure promotion in the UEFA Nations League."

Carsley has guided England's Under-21s to Euros success last summer which included the likes of Noni Madueke, Cameron Archer, Cole Palmer and Harvey Elliott who will play a huge part in England’s future.

Mark Bullingham, the FA's chief executive had a lot of praise for Carsley:

"Lee is a fantastic coach who is well known to the majority of our current senior squad having worked with most at international or club level.”

"He offers us a very strong interim solution and we are confident he will perform well in the UEFA Nations League games ahead. We are grateful to Lee for stepping up to manage the team while we continue with our recruitment process."

England have been looking for a new manager for some time now which includes candidates like Graham Potter and Newcastle’s Eddie Howe.