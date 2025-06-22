Tribal Football
Most Read
The 10 most expensive Premier League transfers of all time
Napoli make bid as Liverpool slash Nunez price
Real Madrid reveal target as Zubimendi joins Arsenal
LaLiga promotion playoff: Real Oviedo host Mirandes in all-or-nothing showdown

Polish FA president Kulesza explains rejecting Southgate

Paul Vegas
Polish FA president Kulesza explains rejecting Southgate
Polish FA president Kulesza explains rejecting SouthgateČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Mika Volkmann
Polish FA president Cezary Kulesza admits they've turned down Gareth Southgate's job application.

The former England coach applied for the Poland national team post after Michal Probierz's controversial exit.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Kulesza has explained turning down Southgate, stating to Przeglad Sportowy: "We received an offer of his employment.

"But we must remember the basic issue: no foreign coach will give us a guarantee that we will advance to the world championship. If he gave us such a guarantee, I would hire him right away.

"Fernando Santos is a perfect example," Kulesza added. "Coach with success, big name, everyone applauded, and the verification was surprising and painful for all of us."

Mentions
Southgate GarethPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Timber confident Arsenal set for "busy" summer market
Man City veteran Gundogan contacted by Galatasaray
Stuttgart chief admits Woltemade has his price as Chelsea, Atletico Madrid circle