Polish FA president Kulesza explains rejecting Southgate

Polish FA president Cezary Kulesza admits they've turned down Gareth Southgate's job application.

The former England coach applied for the Poland national team post after Michal Probierz's controversial exit.

However, Kulesza has explained turning down Southgate, stating to Przeglad Sportowy: "We received an offer of his employment.

"But we must remember the basic issue: no foreign coach will give us a guarantee that we will advance to the world championship. If he gave us such a guarantee, I would hire him right away.

"Fernando Santos is a perfect example," Kulesza added. "Coach with success, big name, everyone applauded, and the verification was surprising and painful for all of us."