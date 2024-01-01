Lampard says England job interests him as FA look for new manager

Tribal Football
Former Chelsea and Everton boss Frank Lampard has spoken about the England job.

Lampard is one of many names being linked to the hot seat vacated by Gareth Southgate.

While Lee Carsley is in interim charge, Lampard admitted the job is one that would interest every Englishman in management.

Lampard stated on The Sports Agents podcast: “As an English player who played 100-plus times, and an English person who's very proud – of course, the England set up is something that I never dreamed of. 

“I played many times for England. So, now as a coach, you know, I think I would be crazy to sort of say, ‘Oh no, that would never interest me.’”

On any such role, he added: “It would have to be something that they would want me to do, and have to be something that I want to do and thought I could add value to it in any way.”

