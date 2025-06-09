Saka on England boss Tuchel: He has been quite demanding, quite intense

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has spoken to the media ahead of England's friendly against Senegal this Tuesday.

The 23-year-old is likely to start the friendly with Senegal tomorrow after missing out on the squad for the Andorra clash due to a limited amount of time in training. He first spoke on how he was "100%" glad to be back in the England squad and how England manager Thomas Tuchel has handled his injury well since his return.

Tuchel has handled Saka's injury well

"I love coming to England camps and playing for England. It has been a bit of a frustrating year with injuries but I am here now and looking forward to tomorrow.

"After the last game of the season I had a litle strain. Fair play to England, they managed me well. The manager left me out and said I will play tomorrow."

How does Tuchel compare to Southgate?

Saka was then questioned on how Tuchel compares to former manager Gareth Southgate and revealed that the German manager is more demanding on the pitch despite being calm off of it.

"I don't really like to compare, if I'm honest. One person's qualities is always going to be overshadowed.

"So if I just speak about Thomas himself, since I have come into the camp he has been quite demanding, quite intense on the pitch and off the pitch he's been more relaxed.

"He's a nice guy, he let us enjoy ourselves and created a nice environment for all the players to enjoy."

England will prove themselves in the Nations League

Finally, he spoke about the standard of football on show in the Nations League semi-finals and final and how the England side looks forward to showing that they can perform against Europe's best sides.

"We're looking forward to our turn to compete at that level and show what we can do.

"You can see that the levels are increasing and those games were a good show of that.

"We even said it ourselves that these guys are playing at a top level. There's no doubt we believe we can play at that level as well - when we get our chance I am sure we will show that."