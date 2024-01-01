Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd surprised by Rashford comments after not starting against Palace
I'M DONE: Enzo Zidane ends playing career
Galatasaray chief Hatipoglu warns Juventus, Chelsea off Osimhen
REVEALED: Why Man Utd passed on Toney

Friedkins consider three names to replace Dyche at Everton

Friedkins consider three names to replace Dyche at Everton
Friedkins consider three names to replace Dyche at EvertonAction Plus
New Everton owners, the Friedkin Group, are said to be considering manager Sean Dyche's position.

According to talkSPORT, the Friedkins are weighing up bringing in their own man ahead of completing their purchase of Everton from Farhad Moshiri.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Three names are being considered - former Chelsea boss Graham Potter, ex-England coach Gareth Southgate and David Moyes, who is available after leaving West Ham over the summer.

Like former Toffees manager Moyes, Potter and Southgate are also immediately available as free agents.

With just one point from the first five games, Everton are in 19th place on the Premier League table.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSouthgate GarethMoyes DavidEvertonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Zazzaroni: Roma made contact with Xavi; the Friedkins' management has been a MASSACRE
Everton make new contract offer to Calvert-Lewin
Moyes tipped for Everton return as Dyche sacking imminent