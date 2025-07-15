Liverpool to snap up Isak for £120M as they break British transfer record once again

Liverpool have made an approach to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United in what would be a record breaking deal.

The Reds have already spent upwards of £210M this summer, including the club-record-smashing £116M arrival of Florian Wirtz, which sent a message to the rest of the Premier League that Liverpool will aim to defend their title next season.

Now, in what is an interesting twist, Liverpool have made an approach for Isak which Newcastle will struggle to turn down, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

“EXCL: Liverpool made club to club approach with Newcastle to discuss record bid for Alexander Isak.

“If Isak won’t be available, Liverpool can enter Ekitike race.

“Decision up to Newcastle as they never wanted to sell Isak + offer new deal.”

Journalist David Ornstein also confirmed the deal that would break the club and British transfer record once again in what is an incredible turn of events for Liverpool, who certainly have deep pockets this summer.

“Liverpool make approach to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United. #LFC say no formal bid + well aware #NUFC stance has always been: not for sale. But communicated interest in deal for 25yo Sweden international worth in region of £120m.”

If the club did splash the cash on Isak, it would certainly mean that Darwin Nunez will depart the side as Liverpool would have to meet financial rules that would be weighing down on them after spending over £300M in the matter of a few months.

Isak has scored 62 goals in 109 appearances for Newcastle and it is no secret that Liverpool have wanted to sign the 25-year-old as their new No. 9 for some time. Now, it is looking very likely that manager Arne Slot will bring in the Swedish international who would not hesitate to make his way to Merseyside ahead of the new campaign.